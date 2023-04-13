Owsley County woman reported missing

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

They said Melissa Neeley Roberts, 44, was last seen two to three weeks ago.

Melissa’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to her location.

If you have any information, you can call the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-593-5161 or Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

