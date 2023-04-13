One man seriously injured following Laurel Co. crash

Laurel Co. Crash
Laurel Co. Crash(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley City man was seriously injured after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY-30. The area was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash.

Police said a 2017 Nissan SUV, driven by 70-year-old Joan Gill, was going east on Hal Rogers Parkway and tried to turn onto KY-30. They said a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 50-year-old Jeramy Thompson, was goin west on Hal Rogers Parkway.

When the two collided, officials said Thompson was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Gill was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London.

