Ohio man arrested in Pulaski County following traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop conducted on Wednesday.

The incident started when Det. Tan Hudson initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at the second loop on KY-90 for traffic violations.

After Hudson approached the vehicle, the female driver provided identification, but the male passenger did not have identification, only providing a name and date of birth.

After searching both profiles through Pulaski 911 dispatch, a detective lieutenant and another detective, along with a K-9, arrived at the scene.

Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley approached the vehicle and noticed the male passenger was deleting information from his cell phone. The male passenger provided Det. Kegley with the same name he gave to Det. Hudson.

After Det. Hudson could not find said person with the information provided, the man admitted his name was Derrick Keeton, 37, of New Carlisle, Ohio.

Det. Trent Massey dispatched the K-9 to sniff the air around the vehicle. It was discovered that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle.

After providing the officers with the proper information, it was discovered Keeton had one warrant for his arrest in Laurel County and another for his arrest in Ohio.

After getting out of the vehicle, Keeton gave the officers a baggie containing marijuana and had a large amount of cash as well.

Derrick Keeton, 37, of New Carlisle, Ohio, was arrested on April 12, 2023 following a traffic stop in Pulaski County (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Keeton was arrested on the warrants and was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

On the way to the detention center, Keeton complained he was getting hot and sick to his stomach. After an officer partially rolled the rear window down, he saw Keeton throw two baggies out the window and immediately stopped to recover the items.

One of the two bags was found, which contained suspected Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Keeton was charged with the following charges: Laurel County Circuit Court Indictment for Trafficking in Controlled Substance - First Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance - First Degree, First Offense (less than or equal to two grams methamphetamine).

He was also charged with a fugitive warrant from Ohio for Possession of Heroin or Fentanyl.

The case remains under investigation.

