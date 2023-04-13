Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions about a deadly dog attack early Wednesday in Southern Kentucky.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. on Slab Vanover Road off Highway 90 in the eastern part of McCreary County not far from Cumberland Falls.

Animal control officers say they have rounded up and euthanized all the dogs they know of that were involved in the attack on the 61-year-old woman.

The McCreary County sheriff’s office is still investigating what led to the attack, but the sheriff says the dogs did not belong to the woman. Police have not released her name yet.

A report states six dogs were involved. Four were mixed breeds.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky law and a McCreary County ordinance state dogs have to be behind a fence or on a 20-foot tether or leash and they are not allowed to run loose.

