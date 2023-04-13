National non-profit creates office in EKY to advocate for abused children in court

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A national non-profit now has an office in Eastern Kentucky.

CASA, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, will be a helping hand to children, from newborns to 18-year-olds, who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“It can be sexual, it can be physical, it can be lack of nourishment, you know. Lack of necessities, homes, food. Those things,” CASA of the Appalachian Mountains Executive Director Kristyn Densmore-Smith said.

With the help of trained volunteers, advocates can identify cases that they could be of service.

“Let’s say that you’ve acknowledged that a kid or you saw that a kid is being abused, or you think or suspect. Everybody in the state of Kentucky is a mandated reporter. So, if you see it, you gotta report it,” Densmore-Smith said.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 42 child abuse cases in Perry County alone from January through March 2023.

Cases come from varied backgrounds, but Densmore-Smith said abuse or neglect can be generational.

“It’s one of those situations where, ‘my grandmother did it, my parents did it, and now I’m gonna do it.’ So, it’s just a generational cycle unfortunately and specifically in our service area, it’s unfortunately substance abuse,” Densmore-Smith said.

CASA provides one-on-one sessions with children that attorneys may not have the training for.

“You know, it’s hard for them. They have 80-plus cases at one time. It’s hard for them to put the appropriate attention that they might want or be able to do,” Densmore-Smith said.

The non-profit will serve Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Perry and Pike counties.

CASA of the Appalachian Mountains will host an event called “CASA 101″ in which volunteers can learn more about their mission. The event will be at the old courthouse building in Hazard on April 18 at 5 p.m.

