Mitigation efforts continue to avoid future flood damage

FILE - A fire truck is seen hangin over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on...
FILE - A fire truck is seen hangin over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the fire truck towards the water. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More than eight months after the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the recovery process continues.

As of late March, officials with FEMA said they awarded more than $22 million to 126 flood survivors to buy properties affected by the flood.

FEMA officials added the money will help flood survivors relocate their homes to a safer place.

“This program is about surviving the inevitable,” says KYEM Director, Col. Jeremy Slinker. “We want to encourage our neighbors to move up, not out. This isn’t about leaving home, it is about being here for the next generation of Eastern Kentucky.”

Property acquisition programs help communities buy flood-prone properties, remove the buildings and return the land to green space.

75 percent of the acquisition cost is paid by FEMA, and the remaining balance is covered by the Commonwealth or some other source.

“For a property owner whose house is in a high flood-risk area and suffered substantial damage, having their property purchased and moving out of a flood-prone area may provide the best solution to prevent repetitive flooding damages,” officials added.

Typically, these programs take years to implement, but the first contract to buy a flood-prone property in Kentucky was signed on January 11, less than six months after the devastating flood.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.
Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting
Organization started by retired LMPD officer to help support families
Car crash
Road closed following “serious crash” in Laurel County
Pinwheels supporting children
National non-profit creates office in EKY to advocate for abused children in court