KSP asking for help finding murder suspect

Suspect on the loose(KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help finding Brian Smith, 40, of Gray.

Trooper Shane Jacobs released a video on Facebook stating Smith is wanted in connection to a murder Thursday morning.

Officers say one woman was killed this morning on Dr. Parker Lane in the Gray community.

Jacobs said Smith is in a dark blue four-door hatchback Ford vehicle. He said the vehicle possibly has damage to the rear.

Jacobs said Smith is considered armed and dangerous and said you should not approach Smith if you see him.

Police do have an active arrest warrant for Smith and are searching the area.

Smith reportedly has connections in the Woodbine and Corbin area, said Jacobs.

If you have any information about Smith, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

