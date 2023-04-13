Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

By Jennifer K. Perkins and Cameron Aaron
Apr. 13, 2023
GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers announced a murder suspect was found and arrested Thursday afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, troopers responded to a home on Dr. Parker Lane in the Gray community of Knox County.

Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said they found Shelby McIntyre, 42, dead inside the home.

Following an investigation, officials with KSP said McIntyre had an argument with 40-year-old Brian Smith. They said Smith shot McIntyre and drove away in a blue Ford.

Thursday afternoon, Smith was found and arrested.

