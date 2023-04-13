“I’m back!” Ugonna Onyenso withdraws from transfer portal

(UK Athletics)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky Wildcat has taken his name out of the transfer portal and announced that he will be returning to the blue and white.

Freshman forward Ugonna Onyenso announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he will be returning to the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball program for his sophomore season.

“#BBN, I’m back and looking forward to chasing my dream of winning a national championship with my brothers! Go Cats!” Onyenso said in a graphic accompanying the tweet.

Onyenso initially entered the transfer portal on April 5.

The Nigeria native averaged 2.5 PPG & 2.6 RPG in 16 games this past season.

