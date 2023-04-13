GRAPHIC: 911 calls from downtown Louisville mass shooting detail harrowing situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 911 calls from the downtown Louisville mass shooting have been released.

Mayor Craig Greenberg says transparency is important, even more so in times of crisis like this. He says that’s why they decided to release the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting today.

Mayor Greenberg says parts of the audio have been redacted to protect people’s privacy. Still, the audio features 12 calls in all, about an hour and 20 minutes, including radio transmissions from emergency responders.

Within minutes of the shooting, calls started coming in from people with loved ones in the building.

CALLER: “I just got a phone call from my wife at 333 East Main Street—the Old National Bank Plaza. An active shooter in the building,”

And those across at nearby businesses witnessed the moment Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head after running towards the shooter.

DISPATCHER: “The officer who’s been shot, is he conscious? Can you tell me? Do you know?”

CALLER: “I can’t see him move at all. I’ve been watching him consistently. And I haven’t seen a foot or anything move. He went down right away when the bullets started flying.”

Terrified calls continued. Some came from those hiding under furniture inside the building.

CALLER: “We are on the fourth floor. We’re trying to get status on what’s going on. We’re tucked under a desk right now.”

And after her son’s roommate called the caller.

CALLER: “I know who it is. (Redacted.) He’s probably 6 feet tall. He’s a young male.”

DISPATCHER: “How do you know the person?”

CALLER: “He works with us.”

The gunman’s mother called 911. She tells the dispatcher he could be heading to the bank with a gun.

CALLER: “He’s never hurt anyone. He’s a really good kid. Please don’t punish him.”

DISPATCHER: “When he said he was heading to the Old National Bank, did he say what he was going to do there?”

CALLER: “I don’t know. We don’t even own guns.”

At one point, She told the dispatcher she plans to go to the bank herself

DISPATCHER: “Right I don’t want you to go to the location. We have a situation going on down there. We’ve already had calls from other people. And I do not need you to go to the location at this time, OK? It’s dangerous there.”

CALLER: “You’ve had calls from other people? So he’s already there?”

Before learning it’s too late.

The final calls of relief came in as survivors were heard in the moments they saw the first responders coming to their rescue.

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old National Bank that killed 5 people and injured 8 others.

