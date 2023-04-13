Funeral arrangements released for downtown Louisville shooting victims

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families of the five victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank are releasing funeral arrangements.

The five people killed in the shooting were identified as 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Josh Barrick, 45-year-old Juliana Farmer and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

Officials confirmed each of the victims killed were employees of Old National Bank.

Josh Barrick

Visitation for Barrick will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road on April 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 501 Cherrywood Drive at 10 a.m.

Barrick’s family said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Cabbage Patch Settlement House and The Morton Center.

Family said Barrick was a Senior Vice President at Old National Bank and is survived by his wife and two children.

Deana Eckert

Eckert’s funeral services have been scheduled on April 14 at Northside Christian Church at 4407 Charlestown Road in New Albany at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be held at the church starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Family said Eckert was a bank administrator at Old National Bank and is survived by her husband and two children.

In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to be made to the Alzhemier’s Association or CASA-Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Tommy Elliott

Visitation for Elliott is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 13 at Pearson’s Funeral Home at 149 Breckinridge Lane.

His funeral service is scheduled the following day at 3 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church.

Elliott was a Senior Vice President at Old National Bank and was a friend to many in the city, including Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

He is survived by his wife, his two daughters and two stepdaughters.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his honor.

Juliana Farmer

Funeral services for Farmer have not yet been released.

Jim Tutt

Visitation for Tutt is scheduled for April 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods at 1407 Moser Road in Louisville.

A funeral service for Tutt is scheduled to immediately follow visitation.

Tutt, a Senior Vice President at Old National Bank, is survived by his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Contributions in Tutt’s memory can be made to Convoy of Hope or GO Ministries.

