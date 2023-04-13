First Kentucky Recycling Symposium held in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville is playing host to the first ever Kentucky Recycling Symposium this week, kicking the event off Thursday in Bear Tower.

The two-day conference - which looks at the state of recycling in Kentucky and how to help the sustainability mission progress - invited students, speakers, and those with a vested interest in the region to share ideas and information.

“To this point, we don’t have a coalition that’s started across the state that brings all of those partners together to talk critically about the issues surrounding recycling,” said Dr. Katie Williams, UPIKE Professional Development Educator. “You can’t just change one thing. It has to be voices across the community that come together to really do any kind of meaningful change. And this is what that gives us an opportunity to do.”

From a panel discussion about recycling in the region to a discussion about grant funding, the event shared new ideas and the importance of getting new folks on board with the sustainability efforts.

“I think that this generation coming into college right now has a real appreciation for the issues facing not only our people but also the environment that we’re living in,” said Dr. Williams. “And that appreciation also moves to like a need for action.”

Two student groups on campus were involved in the event. The Clean Paws club and the Bear Roots club were both set up in the back of the room Thursday, sharing their on-campus efforts.

“Living in a rural area, we don’t have a lot of access to recycling facilities. Hopefully, this symposium will be a step towards getting recycling capabilities in our area,” said UPIKE Sustainability Coordinator Emily Davis.

The hope, according to organizers, is to see the interest grow and the symposium become an annual event.

“So, it’s not just talk about it,” said Dr. Williams. “Because it’s easy to talk about things. But how do you create change? And that is my hope for the conference- that we not only have these conversations, but it gives us an actionable plan to move forward.”

The event continues Friday morning.

