EKY public health officials discuss ending of national emergency regarding COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a bill ending the national emergency in response to COVID-19. The emergency was scheduled to end May 11, but public health officials in Pike County say this was a step in the right direction.

“We’re three years deep now into this virus and the impact of it, so it’s not really an emergency when it’s not quite so urgent and quite so unknown,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

Although COVID-19 is not considered an “emergency” any longer, the virus is still around.

“We’re still dealing with COVID,” said Riley. “I would not say that COVID is over, it’s just that we have much better understanding of how it’s going to impact our community.”

Now, cases are much lower. Pike County saw nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 each week during the height of the pandemic, but in recent weeks, the infection rate has dropped to just 14 new cases per week and with much less cases resulting in hospitalizations.

“In Pikeville and in Pike County, you know, COVID is at the lowest rates it’s been in the last three years. In the hospital now, you’ll find only a very few people that are hospitalized for COVID itself,” said Pikeville Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Crum.

Dr. Crum adds that the ending of the emergency, along with much more relaxed guidelines in facilities such as PMC, have brought an even greater sense of normalcy to communities.

“I think life is starting to get back to normal a little bit, you can see it in the community,” said Dr. Crum. “There’s always threats that variants can change, that we can have resurgences, but you know, for now, we’re in a pretty good place.”

Riley added that the separate public health emergency, which was declared the same time as the national emergency, is still scheduled to end on May 11. The ending of the public health emergency may also result in changes to several federal programs, such as WIC and SNAP, including being back in person for many meetings.

