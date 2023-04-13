East Tenn. man arrested after 2 people die in Smith Co. crash
A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in March.
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollette man was arrested Wednesday after two people and a dog died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Smith County on March 16.
A tractor trailer driven by 36-year-old Brandon Lee Brock jack-knifed, causing a second crash involving three tractor-trailers and multiple cars, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people and a dog died from injuries sustained in the crash, Campbell Co. Sheriff Wayne Barton said.
Brock was arrested in Campbell Co. on Wednesday and was being held in the jail until he could be taken to Smith Co.
Brock was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.
