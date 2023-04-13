East Tenn. man arrested after 2 people die in Smith Co. crash

A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in March.
A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in...
A LaFollette man was arrested after two people and a dog died in a crash in Smith County in March.(CCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollette man was arrested Wednesday after two people and a dog died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Smith County on March 16.

A tractor trailer driven by 36-year-old Brandon Lee Brock jack-knifed, causing a second crash involving three tractor-trailers and multiple cars, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people and a dog died from injuries sustained in the crash, Campbell Co. Sheriff Wayne Barton said.

Brock was arrested in Campbell Co. on Wednesday and was being held in the jail until he could be taken to Smith Co.

Brock was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

On March 16, 2022, a tractor trailer headed east bound on I-40 in Smith County Tennessee, jack-knifed and blocked both...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.
Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting
Organization started by retired LMPD officer to help support families
Car crash
Road closed following “serious crash” in Laurel County
Pinwheels supporting children
National non-profit creates office in EKY to advocate for abused children in court