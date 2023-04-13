Democrats hope for common ground in pursuit of new gun laws

Impassioned calls for changes to state gun laws continue in Louisville in the wake of a deadly mass shooting.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Impassioned calls for changes to state gun laws continue in Louisville in the wake of a deadly mass shooting. Many question what kind of restrictions could be passed in the Republican dominated Kentucky legislature.

“I don’t think the answer is to try to take your handguns away from individuals who are law-abiding citizens,” State Senator David Yates of Louisville said. “I don’t think that someone’s coming to say I’m taking your guns. But we do have to have an open honest conversation in the community about what is the best approach.”

Yates is the Minority Whip in the State Senate where Republicans outnumber Democrats more than four to one.

He said the first step is to keep the gun conversation going and hopes to find common ground with conservative lawmakers on gun-related issues like mental health.

“I have to look at it from a positive standpoint,” Yates said.

He said one opportunity for common ground might be a red flag law, allowing the courts to temporarily take possession of guns owned by someone in crisis.

“Some type of restriction,” Yates said. “Again, I know we’re not going to move mountains. But we’ve got to move forward. What we’re doing right now doesn’t work.”

Leaders of both the Kentucky House and Senate did not respond to a request for comment.

Senator Damon Thayer of Georgetown, the Republican Senate majority floor leader responded by text saying, ”Keeping guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens is not a solution to violent crime. The perpetrator broke multiple laws which carry the highest penalty yet still was not deterred from committing a heinous crime.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond, retrial set for April 2024
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

Latest News

Two Estill County men charged in drug investigation
dog attack
Dog Attack - Phil 5:30
Eastern Kentucky University held a student safety fair on Wednesday to show students how to...
Student safety fair held at EKU
Democrats hope for common ground in pursuit of new gun laws
Democrats hope for common ground in pursuit of new gun laws
Are you sneezing more? Will your eyes not stop watering? All signs it’s allergy season in...
Three tips to get through seasonal allergies