Churchill Downs partners to offer gamers a monthly Kentucky Derby in the virtual world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has entered a multi-year agreement with game development studio Third Time Entertainment to offer a monthly virtual Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Road to the Derby.

The officially branded events will happen through Third Time’s platform Photo Finish LIVE, where players are already using real funds to buy, sell, breed, and race virtual thoroughbreds.

“It’s really a unique situation here, where it’s kind of like real life, but a little bit more approachable,” said Third Time CEO and founder Ian Cummings. “You don’t have to take care of the real animal. You don’t have to actually ship it anywhere, deal with the vet bills – but it’s still all of the rest of the excitement.”

Verisimilitude has been Photo Finish LIVE’s goal from the beginning. Designers wanted the virtual Derby to look, sound, and even feel like the real thing.

“Yeah, it’s 100% accurate,” Cummings said. “We’ve been here at Churchill taking photos and references to make sure the new first turn is fully accurate, the Twin Spires are modeled perfectly. So we really take that very seriously to make it feel like you’re there when you have a horse in this race.”

Because one month in the Photo Finish LIVE world equals one year in the real world, it follows that the Road to the Derby and Derby itself will happen once a month. Appropriately, the designers have chosen the first Saturday of each month to run for the virtual roses. And yes, there will be roses–and a winner’s purse.

“I think the top sale of a virtual horse is 27,000 bucks [on Photo Finish LIVE],” Cummings said. So it’s like, they are getting close. Obviously it’s not the millions you see in real life, but it’s coming up there.”

Cummings and his team will be at this year’s–non-virtual–Kentucky Derby. The Photo Finish LIVE booth will be in the infield, offering Derby-goers the chance to bid real dollars on virtual races, including the first virtual Derby.

“So we’re super excited to actually keep it at the forefront of people’s minds because it actually is such a fun race; everyone looks forward to it every year,” said Cummings. “The mint juleps, the traditions, the hats. We really foresee this possibility of, the first Saturday of every month, everyone getting together online, and they can watch their own virtual Kentucky Derby. So it’s not only in May. If you want that fix in July, it’ll still be there.”

To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.