Bell County man arrested after alleged home invasion, assault, and arson

(Source: WIFR)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her, then set the home on fire.

Kenneth Brock forced his way into a woman’s home off of Harbell Heights Road in the Laurel Hill area with a gun and is accused of shooting at her. After he set the home on fire, Brock is said to have to run off into the woods and was arrested shortly afterward holding a shotgun.

The woman Brock is accused of assaulting has a no-contact order against him. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Brock was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

