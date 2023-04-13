61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Police lights
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault

Latest News

Kate's Food Tent latest - 5:30 p.m.
Kate's Food Tent latest - 5:30 p.m.
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
Bell County man arrested after alleged home invasion, assault, and arson
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
2 House Democrats call on California Sen. Feinstein to resign