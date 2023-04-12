Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Police have released the name of the woman killed in a two vehicle crash on KY-461 on Tuesday.

Officers say, Belinda Ratliff, 48, of South Shore, died after her car, crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2008 Honda CR-V, driven by Audenna Phillips, 78, of Winchester.

Investigators say Ratliff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips and her passenger, Francis Phillips, 73, also of Winchester, were flown to University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington for treatment.

