Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8th on U.S. 25 near London.

London Police responded to a report that the owners of a Chevy Cruise were following a woman they claimed had taken the car.

When officers found the car, Stormi Maxey, 25, of London was already speeding and disregarding all traffic devices.

Police tried to pull Maxey over, but said she took off and tried to get away at speeds of up to 110 mph at times during the chase.

She now faces nine charges including reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, speeding, improper equipment and driving on a suspended license and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

