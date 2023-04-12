Victims of Eric C. Conn asked to request hearings by attorney

Victims of Eric C. Conn are getting notices this week as the process to get social security backpay moves forward.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn are getting notices this week as the process to get social security backpay moves forward.

Ned Pillersdorf, the attorney representing those who lost social security benefits because of Conn says anyone who is seeking backpay should send in a request for a hearing now.

He says if they win a hearing all the benefits will be reinstated.

It’s part of an agreement reached earlier this year between pillersdorf and the social security administration.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Home in Gurneys Bend - April 11, 2023
Home in Gurneys Bend - April 11, 2023
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault
Health professionals say one of the best things people can do is donate blood.
Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies