Victims of Eric C. Conn asked to request hearings by attorney

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn are getting notices this week as the process to get social security backpay moves forward.

Ned Pillersdorf, the attorney representing those who lost social security benefits because of Conn says anyone who is seeking backpay should send in a request for a hearing now.

He says if they win a hearing all the benefits will be reinstated.

It’s part of an agreement reached earlier this year between pillersdorf and the social security administration.

