U.S. 23 shut down in Floyd County due to crash

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Floyd County.

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department say U.S. 23 near the Holiday Inn hill is shut down until further notice due to a crash involving two cars.

We know there are injuries, but we don’t know how many are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

We do not know what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed.

Police are asking drivers to find another route to avoid the crash.

