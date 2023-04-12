Update: U.S. 23 back open in Floyd County following early morning crash

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 10 a.m. Update: Police say the road is now back open.

We are still working to learn more about the crash and will post updates as we get them.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Floyd County.

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department say U.S. 23 near the Holiday Inn hill is shut down until further notice due to a crash involving two cars.

We know there are injuries, but we don’t know how many are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

We do not know what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed.

Police are asking drivers to find another route to avoid the crash.

