SWVA man pleads guilty in tree cutting death

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - A Wise County man admitted to causing the death of a woman while cutting down a tree in 2019.

39-year-old Tony Curtis Osborne of Pound pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to case documents in the Wise County Circuit Court, Iris Walker was driving north on US-23 on February 2, 2019, when a tree cut by Osborne from 30 feet above the road fell on top of her car. The car continued for 500 feet before coming to a stop in a ditch. Walker died before anyone could help her.

Osborne was not authorized to cut this tree, nor did he follow any safety regulations that normally be involved in a tree cutting operation.

“Tony Osborne engaged in a highly dangerous activity with the obvious potential to harm or kill people driving down a busy highway,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Lammers. “It did exactly that. Osborne is the sole reason that Iris Walker is dead, and for that killing he is now convicted of manslaughter.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 21.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.