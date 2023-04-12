Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In December, some of the strongest athletes from around the world will head to Charleston, West Virginia to compete for titles.

The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from December 1 through December 3.

The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau made the announcement along with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Official Strongman Games is a festival of strength that brings together hundreds of the top Strongman and Strongwoman athletes from over 30 countries.

The athletes will be competing for the World’s Strongest title across multiple divisions.

Tickets for the Strongman Games are now on sale.

