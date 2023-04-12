Strongman Games to happen in Charleston in 2023

The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from December 1 through December 3.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In December, some of the strongest athletes from around the world will head to Charleston, West Virginia to compete for titles.

The Official Strongman Games will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from December 1 through December 3.

The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau made the announcement along with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Official Strongman Games is a festival of strength that brings together hundreds of the top Strongman and Strongwoman athletes from over 30 countries.

The athletes will be competing for the World’s Strongest title across multiple divisions.

Tickets for the Strongman Games are now on sale.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County
Concert
Bret Michaels announces concert date in EKY

Latest News

Kate's Food Tent latest - 5:30 p.m.
Kate's Food Tent latest - 5:30 p.m.
CLAY COUNTY CHOIR
EKY school choir receives invite to sing at the 2024 D-Day ceremony in Washington DC
Breathitt County Hunger Alliance
Breathitt County non-profit in need of new building
Photo: WKYT
Ky. university establishes new financial technology and cybercrime certificate program
Breathitt County Hunger Alliance
Breathitt County Hunger Alliance