Reports of smoke lead to brief evacuation of high school in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters were called to a Southeastern Kentucky high school Wednesday morning for a report of smoke inside the building.

When members of the London Fire Department arrived at South Laurel High School, school personnel and police had already evacuated the faculty and students.

Fire crews and school maintenance staff traced the source of the smoke to a seized-up belt on an HVAC unit on the roof.

Firefighters were able to vent the building and everyone was let back into the school.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.