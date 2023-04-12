Reports of smoke lead to brief evacuation of high school in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: London Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London Fire Department Facebook(London Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters were called to a Southeastern Kentucky high school Wednesday morning for a report of smoke inside the building.

When members of the London Fire Department arrived at South Laurel High School, school personnel and police had already evacuated the faculty and students.

Fire crews and school maintenance staff traced the source of the smoke to a seized-up belt on an HVAC unit on the roof.

Firefighters were able to vent the building and everyone was let back into the school.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault
Concert
Bret Michaels announces concert date in EKY
The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.
All “A” Classic moving to Corbin

Latest News

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Police searching for stolen church bus in Jackson County