Reed Sheppard leads the way in All-State first team ballot

(WYMT) - The accolades keep coming for Reed Sheppard.

The North Laurel guard was listed among ten names in the Louisville Courier-Journal’s All-State first team, released Wednesday.

Sheppard, a unanimous pick this season, led the way in votes over other notable players including Travis Perry and Jerone Morton.

The McDonald’s All-American led his team to the Sweet 16 averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.0 steals.

Sheppard finished his high school career with 3,727 career points, 1,214 assists, 1,050 rebounds and 655 steals.

It’s the second all-state honor for Sheppard this season after being named first team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Player School HT Class Reed Sheppard North Laurel 6-3 Sr. Travis Perry Lyon County 6-2 Jr. Jerone Morton George Rodgers Clark 6-4 Sr. Jacob Meyer Covington Holy Cross 6-2 Sr. Evan Ipsaro Covington Catholic 6-1 Sr. Kade Unseld Warren Central 6-5 Jr. Teagan Moore Owen County 6-6 Sr. Chappelle Whitney Warren Central 6-4 Sr. Reece Potter Lexington Catholic 7-1 Sr. Gabe Sisk Ballard 6-6 Sr.

