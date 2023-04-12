Reed Sheppard leads the way in All-State first team ballot

Reed Sheppard during the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston, Texas.
Reed Sheppard during the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston, Texas.(Alex Pennacchia)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The accolades keep coming for Reed Sheppard.

The North Laurel guard was listed among ten names in the Louisville Courier-Journal’s All-State first team, released Wednesday.

Sheppard, a unanimous pick this season, led the way in votes over other notable players including Travis Perry and Jerone Morton.

The McDonald’s All-American led his team to the Sweet 16 averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.0 steals.

Sheppard finished his high school career with 3,727 career points, 1,214 assists, 1,050 rebounds and 655 steals.

It’s the second all-state honor for Sheppard this season after being named first team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

PlayerSchoolHTClass
Reed SheppardNorth Laurel6-3Sr.
Travis PerryLyon County 6-2Jr.
Jerone Morton George Rodgers Clark6-4Sr.
Jacob Meyer Covington Holy Cross 6-2 Sr.
Evan IpsaroCovington Catholic 6-1Sr.
Kade Unseld Warren Central6-5Jr.
Teagan Moore Owen County6-6Sr.
Chappelle Whitney Warren Central6-4Sr.
Reece Potter Lexington Catholic 7-1Sr.
Gabe SiskBallard 6-6Sr.

