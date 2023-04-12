Police searching for stolen church bus in Jackson County

Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a van stolen recently from a Jackson County church.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft on Facebook.

In the post, officials said the van was taken from Gray Hawk Baptist Church parking lot on April 7th.

You can see the van in the post below.

If you have any information about where the vehicle may be, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Kentucky State Police in Richmond.

