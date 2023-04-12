Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 11 a.m. Update: We have now learned that one person was killed in the crash Wednesday morning in Floyd County.

Prestonsburg Police confirmed the death but did not release the name of the victim or any other info about the crash.

We are still working to learn more and will post updates as we get them.

10 a.m. Update: Police say the road is now back open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Floyd County.

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department say U.S. 23 near the Holiday Inn hill is shut down until further notice due to a crash involving two cars.

We know there are injuries, but we don’t know how many are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

We do not know what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed.

Police are asking drivers to find another route to avoid the crash.

