Police: One dead following early morning crash in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook(Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 11 a.m. Update: We have now learned that one person was killed in the crash Wednesday morning in Floyd County.

Prestonsburg Police confirmed the death but did not release the name of the victim or any other info about the crash.

We are still working to learn more and will post updates as we get them.

10 a.m. Update: Police say the road is now back open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to tell you about in Floyd County.

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department say U.S. 23 near the Holiday Inn hill is shut down until further notice due to a crash involving two cars.

We know there are injuries, but we don’t know how many are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

We do not know what caused the crash or how long the road will be closed.

Police are asking drivers to find another route to avoid the crash.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault
Concert
Bret Michaels announces concert date in EKY
The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.
All “A” Classic moving to Corbin

Latest News

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman killed in head-on collision northeast of Somerset
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman arrested after leading police on high speed chase in stolen car
Photo Courtesy: London Fire Department Facebook
Reports of smoke lead to brief evacuation of high school in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Police searching for stolen church bus in Jackson County