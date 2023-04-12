‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement

Old National Bank
Old National Bank(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Connor Sturgeon has released a statement following the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Police said the 25-year-old went into the bank Monday morning and opened fire, killing five people and injuring several others. Officials confirmed he was employed by the bank, and had used a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.

Sturgeon died at the scene. A total of nine patients were taken to the hospital, including three Louisville officers.

One of the officers, Nickolas Wilt, is still in critical condition as of Tuesday. The Sturgeon family released a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of their son.

”No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Home in Gurneys Bend - April 11, 2023
Home in Gurneys Bend - April 11, 2023
Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018.
Victims of Eric C. Conn asked to request hearings by attorney
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault
Health professionals say one of the best things people can do is donate blood.
Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies