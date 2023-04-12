More sunshine on the way, but changes return by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The bright ball of light in the sky will return today and part of tomorrow before the drops of water find their way back to us by Friday.

Today and Tonight

I’ll be honest, I’m running out of creative ways to tell you how amazing the forecast has been for the last several days and will continue to be again today. Suffice it to say, Wednesday will basically be a carbon copy of every other day of this week since Easter Sunday. The only difference is that temperatures will continue inching their way toward the 80-degree mark. I think we top out in the upper 70s for most this afternoon.

Look for another clear night ahead with lows dropping to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Our love affair with the sunshine comes to an end for now starting Thursday afternoon. It will continue in the morning, but clouds will start to move in later in the day and take over Thursday night. Some stray rain chances are possible late. Highs will still get to right around 80 and drop into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

Friday the word of the day is scattered, as in how we will see our rain chances. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game and it will not be an all-day washout, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy. Temps will dip a little, but I think we still make it into the mid-70s.

Scattered rain chances will linger into both weekend days, but I think most of them move out after Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures will spike into the upper 70s ahead of the front and then drop from the 60s around midnight into the 50s during the day on Sunday. Lows will be around 60 Sunday morning and in the low 40s by Monday morning.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

