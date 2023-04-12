Man connected to Leslie County murders released on ROR bond

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nineteen years ago, Chris and Amanda Sturgill of Leslie County, along with their three small children, were found dead in their burned mobile home.

Chris and Amanda were killed with a bow and arrow, while their sons died from smoke inhalation.

Once interviews were conducted with witnesses and those close to the family, police arrested a then 23-year-old Clayton Jackson of London in connection with the murders.

A trial began in Leslie County but was eventually moved to Clay County after a failed attempt to seat jurors.

In 2011, Jackson was convicted of murdering the three children, but minimal evidence was present in court that connected him to the murder of Chris and Amanda.

A few years later, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned the verdict after saying one of the jurors should have been removed from the case before the original trial started.

With no retrial in sight, Jackson was released from the Jackson County Detention Center on a ROR bond.

Jackson’s ROR bond is an agreement that he will come back for trial, that he cannot be in Leslie or Clay Counties, and that he is prohibited from being near the victims’ families or near witnesses.

The bond did not require him to put up money or property to be released.

Although Jackson was released from Jackson County Detention Center, the Clay County Detention Center was the one handling Jackson’s case and release.

Officials with the Clay County Detention Center declined to comment on the case.

