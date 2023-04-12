LIVE: Louisville hosts public vigil in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims

Watch the vigil live here at 5 p.m. Original story below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders came together for a public community vigil to honor the victims of Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the vigil would be hosted on Wednesday at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” Greenberg said.

A crowd of hundreds showed up to mourn the five killed in the shooting and to pray for eight others injured in the shooting.

“We are feeling many emotions, shock, confusion, grief, despair, and yes, even anger,” LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O’Bannon said in prayer. “And as we are in the aftermath of yet another senseless act of violence, this time in our own hometown, Lord we lead and depend on you.”

Those killed in the shooting were 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Josh Barrick, 45-year-old Juliana Farmer and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

“Whether you knew some of these wonderful people who were killed on Monday or not, we come together this evening to acknowledge that every violent death is tragic,” Greenberg said.

“You are one degree of separation from everybody in this town,” Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said. “We ask you what school you went to we all know we mean high school. The closeness makes this hold. It makes it hurt. And in the fog of our grief here together, the only comfort is that closeness will be the fabric we weave together to stay strong.”

Police confirmed six people, including the gunman, died in the shooting. A total of nine patients, including three Louisville police officers, were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Officer Nickolas Wilt was listed in critical condition after he was shot in the head responding to the incident. He underwent brain surgery Monday afternoon and is still in critical condition as of Wednesday.

“We are also here to support the victims who survived,” Greenberg said. “Whose lives have been impacted by physical and mental wounds that will take time to heal.”

“Let’s give thanks to our heroes across the city,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I lost one of my best friends on Monday. But I’ve got two friends and more that survived. Because LMPD got there in about three minutes. I want to thank you all.”

Many speakers shared their frustration in a mass shooting hitting so close to home.

“I’m having a tough time finding words to console the victims, the survivors and the loved ones of this senseless act of violence,” UofL Health Dr. Muhammad Babar said. “Like you all, I’m really fatigued and frustrated on this nonstop vicious cycle of deadly shootings in our nation. Like you all, I’m dead tired of hosting hollow words and prayers on social media after each incident of a mass shooting.”

The Office of Safe and Family Neighborhoods had grief counselors at 12 churches around the city Wednesday night for additional support.

UofL Hospital gave an update Wednesday afternoon, saying six patients have been discharged.

There are two patients still being treated, including Officer Wilt, who is still in critical condition. The other patient is in stable and fair condition, the hospital said.

