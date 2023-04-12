Ky. university establishes new financial technology and cybercrime certificate program

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Banking experts say there has been a 238% increase in financial cybercrimes since 2020 and Eastern Kentucky University believes it has the solution to the problem through a new course.

When the course is complete students will receive a financial technology and cybercrime certificate.

“We are in a moment in time for this institution where we are going to do some big things,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin.

Those big things include a big million-dollar donation from Commonwealth Credit Union to help fund a new course on financial technology and cybercrime. According to the school, no other institution in the country has this program.

" To create the university’s first inter-disciplinary certificate that we believe will shape the future of financial services, community, and later aid our law enforcement community and making sure we protect our financial resources,” said McFaddin.

Commonwealth Credit Union President and CEO Karen Harbin says in recent years CCU has had to increase its cybersecurity.

“I can’t quantify really what we lose, but we do spend a great deal of money hiring professionals to help prevent cybersecurity and to help protect our members,” said Harbin.

Harbin is an EKU alumn, and she’s looking to hire students like Stevi Neal. Neal is a junior majoring in banking and financial services. She hopes to help fill the more than 168,000 unfilled positions in financial cybersecurity. The 21-year-old is excited to be among the first group of students to help solve those financial cybercrimes.

“Financial institutions all around the world are losing millions and millions of dollars a year against cyberattacks, and so we need to learn how to prevent this from happening,” said Neal.

Neal is from Estill County. She says whatever she learns from this new certification, she’s going to help her family first.

“I think this is very beneficial to them because my mom works in the finance industry, and she’s been very interested in this, and I think it’ll be very beneficial for her industry in particular,” said Neal.

