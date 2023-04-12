Knox County Autism Foundation raises awareness at baseball game

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Up on Panther Mountain, Tuesday’s game against Pineville meant a little extra.

Especially for the Roach family and son Isaiah.

“He’s a straight-A student,” said Knox Central baseball parent Charis Roach. “He’s just a good guy and I wouldn’t change a thing about him…Autism was something Isaiah has, it’s not who he is.”

Diagnosed with high-functioning autism, Isaiah also plays on the Knox Central baseball team, who spent the evening supporting the new Knox County Autism Foundation.

“I think it’s long overdue,” said Roach. “I think it’s great and I hope parents that have younger kids that have been diagnosed on the spectrum. If there’s one that sees my son and it gives him the strength, the patience and courage to say, ‘that could be my kid too.’”

The community was out in full force, setting up raffles, and cooking up some food.

“We’re just excited to be a part of this foundation and a part of this group that really care about autism and expand information about it and learn how to better serve those patients,” said Cynthia Souders, a physical therapist at Barbourville ARH.

The baseball team looked the part too, wearing special uniforms to mark the occasion.

“They’re such role models,” said Missy Reid of Legacy Automotive Group. “It’s wonderful that they’re so supportive.”

The Knox County Autism Fund will also be hosting a 5K run. Click here to register.

