Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road, which is off Highway 90 west of Cumberland Falls.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what led to the attack, but the sheriff says the 61-year-old woman lived in that area and the attack happened outdoors.

We’re told the dogs did not belong to the victim.

The sheriff says four of the dogs have been caught, but authorities are still looking for two other dogs believed to be involved.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

