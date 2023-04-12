Kentucky State Police report fewer deadly crashes so far this year

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement officers across Kentucky are noting a decrease in deadly highway crashes across the commonwealth for the first time since 2018.

Numbers provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety, and Kentucky State Police, indicate there were 744 fatal crashes in 2022, compared to 806 in 2021, a 7.6 percent decrease.

Fifty-seven percent of the people killed in crashes in Kentucky last year were not wearing a seat belt, and 15 percent involved alcohol. Thirty-three percent involved speeding or aggressive drivers, and 20 percent involved driver distraction.

Officials with Governor Andy Beshear’s office said, “The decrease in highway fatalities is an encouraging sign of what I hope will be a downward trend for years to come.”

Officials encourage drivers to practice safe driving behaviors like buckling up and putting the phone down.

The KTC says so far in 2023, there have been 169 roadway deaths, 13 fewer than the same time last year.

