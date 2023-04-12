Kensley Feltner named first team All-State

Kensley Feltner helped lift Lawrence County over Floyd Central on Feb. 24, 2022.
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
(WYMT) - Kensley Feltner added another All-State honor to her list.

The Lawrence County guard was listed among ten names in the Louisville Courier-Journal’s All-State first team, released Wednesday.

Feltner finished third in the ballot behind Sacred Heart’s ZaKiyah Johnson and Rowan County’s Haven Ford.

The Lady Bulldog guard led the state in scoring with 28.9 points per game and also added in 9.4 rebounds per game.

Feltner finished her career with 4,189 points, ranking fourth in state history.

She also set school career records with 1,542 rebounds, 816 assists, 413 steals, and helped lead her team to a 15th Region title, the first in school history.

It’s the second all-state honor for Feltner this season after being named first team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

PlayerSchoolHTClass
ZaKiyah JohnsonSacred Heart6-0Soph.
Haven FordRowan County 5-6Sr.
Kensley FeltnerLawrence County5-10Sr.
Leah MacyMercy6-2Soph.
Brianna Byars George Rodgers Clark6-0Sr.
Destiny Thomas McCracken County6-0Sr.
JaKayla ThompsonManual 5-8 Sr.
Ciara ByarsGeorge Rodgers Clark6-1Soph.
Whitney LindCooper6-2Sr.
Reagan Bender Sacred Heart 5-10 Jr.

