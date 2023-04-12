Kensley Feltner named first team All-State

(WYMT) - Kensley Feltner added another All-State honor to her list.

The Lawrence County guard was listed among ten names in the Louisville Courier-Journal’s All-State first team, released Wednesday.

Feltner finished third in the ballot behind Sacred Heart’s ZaKiyah Johnson and Rowan County’s Haven Ford.

The Lady Bulldog guard led the state in scoring with 28.9 points per game and also added in 9.4 rebounds per game.

Feltner finished her career with 4,189 points, ranking fourth in state history.

She also set school career records with 1,542 rebounds, 816 assists, 413 steals, and helped lead her team to a 15th Region title, the first in school history.

It’s the second all-state honor for Feltner this season after being named first team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Player School HT Class ZaKiyah Johnson Sacred Heart 6-0 Soph. Haven Ford Rowan County 5-6 Sr. Kensley Feltner Lawrence County 5-10 Sr. Leah Macy Mercy 6-2 Soph. Brianna Byars George Rodgers Clark 6-0 Sr. Destiny Thomas McCracken County 6-0 Sr. JaKayla Thompson Manual 5-8 Sr. Ciara Byars George Rodgers Clark 6-1 Soph. Whitney Lind Cooper 6-2 Sr. Reagan Bender Sacred Heart 5-10 Jr.

