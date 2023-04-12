Hundreds wait for free meals as need for flood recovery continues

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kate’s Food Tent has been providing free meals nearly every day of the week since August of 2022.

Kate Clemons says the need for flood relief is still as strong today, as it was back in August.

“The need for food hasn’t gone away, it’s still just as strong as the day of the flood. So, I’m thinking about how to elevate the program, what is the next step,” said Clemons.

Clemon’s has since started her own non-profit, Roscoe’s Daughter, to better serve her mission of helping those in need.

On Wednesday, the non-profit served Easter meals to those in need. The holidays serve as a reminder to Clemons to why she still serves.

“The flood happened almost nine months ago and everyone in line, we’ve all become one family, and it’s just so special that we’ve spent every holiday together over the last nine months,” said Clemons.

Burless Sloane has been coming to Kate’s Food Tent for months. A flood survivor, Sloane relies on the free meals the tent offers.

“We lost everything, the home is there, we had to rebuild, we had to start over from the ground up,” said Sloane.

Sloane is one of hundreds who utilize the free meal tent in Hindman every week. The line of cars around the block is a reminder of the continuing need for flood recovery and the support from Kate Clemons’ Food Tent.

“She has become my family, because she has helped my family so much. Giving us food means a lot,” said Sloane. “The churches come out, but I come every day through the week and get food.”

Clemons says those she has served have become like a family to her.

“I have a big family, but 20 people doesn’t compare to 1,000, so just being together, and coming together as a community and as a family, is just magical,” said Kate Clemons.

She says she is always in need of food donations and volunteer support.

If you would like to donate to Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. and support Kate’s Food Tent, you can do that here.

