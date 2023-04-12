High School baseball and softball scoreboard, 04/11

Hazard vs. Leslie Co. Softball
Hazard vs. Leslie Co. Softball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the High School baseball and softball scores from around the mountains.

BASEBALL:

Hazard, 11, Leslie County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Jackson City, 25, Cordia, (at Various Sites), 10 , 4th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Wolfe County, 15, Owsley County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

St. Mary’s Ryken (Leonardtown), MD, 5, Prestonsburg, (at Myrtle Beach, SC), 4, Cal Ripken Experience

Letcher County Central, 5, Pike County Central (at Lawrence County), 1

Lawrence County, 9, Belfry, (at Various Sites) 6

Barbourville, 14, Lynn Camp, 4, (5 innings)

Clay County, 19, Jackson County, 4 (5 innings)

Corbin, 13, Williamsburg, 0 (5 innings)

Johnson Central, 7, Martin County 0

Knox Central, 11, Pineville, 1 (5 innings)

Madison Southern, 12, North Laurel, 5

Middlesboro, 10, Harlan, 4

Morgan County, 10 , West Carter, 4

Paintsville, 4, Shelby Valley, 1

Pikeville, 26, Jenkins, 0 (3 innings)

Pulaski County, 5, Casey County, 1

Somerset 7, Rockcastle County, 3

Southwestern, 3, McCreary Central, 2

Whitley County, 16 at South Laurel, 0, (3 innings)

SOFTBALL:

Barbourville, 10, Williamsburg, (at Various Sites), 7, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Lynn Camp, 3, Jackson County, (at Various Sites), 1, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Pineville, 5, Middlesboro, 3, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Hazard, 16, Leslie County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic, (4 innings)

Lee County, 14, Knott County Central, (at Various Sites), 3, 14th Region All “A” Classic, (6 innings)

Wolfe County, 17, Owsley County, (at Various Sites), 0, 14th Region All “A” Classic

Archbishop Hoban (Akron), OH, 5, Perry County Central, (at Pigeon Forge, TN), 1, Cal Ripken Experience

Perry County Central, 8, North Royalton, OH, (at Pigeon Forge, TN), 7, Cal Ripken Experience

Belfry, 12, Magoffin County, (at Floyd Central), 0 (5 innings)

Pike County Central, 4, Lawrence County, 3, (9 innings)

Central (Norton), VA, 6, Letcher County Central, 5

Corbin, 17, Wayne County, 4, (5 innings)

East Carter, 9, Morgan County, 0

Floyd Central, 5, Betsy Layne, 1

Nicholas County, 4, Powell County, 3

North Laurel, 7, Whitley County, 1

Pikeville, 18, East Ridge, 0, (6 innings)

Rockcastle County, 7, Somerset, 6, (8 innings)

Shelby County, 27, Spencer County, 16, (5 innings)

South Laurel, 9, Harlan County, 1

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Concert
Bret Michaels announces concert date in EKY
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County
The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.
All “A” Classic moving to Corbin
Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault

Latest News

The Kentucky All "A" Classic State Tournament is moving to Corbin.
All “A” Classic moving to Corbin
Kentucky and Louisville are both ranked in the top five of the AP preseason men's basketball...
Kentucky-Louisville baseball game postponed
Zybek Sports Camp at Leslie County
Leslie County hosts Zybek Sports
Pulaski County Stadium lit up in honor of Andrew Dodson
Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County