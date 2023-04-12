High School baseball and softball scoreboard, 04/11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the High School baseball and softball scores from around the mountains.

BASEBALL:

Hazard, 11, Leslie County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Jackson City, 25, Cordia, (at Various Sites), 10 , 4th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

Wolfe County, 15, Owsley County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic (5 innings)

St. Mary’s Ryken (Leonardtown), MD, 5, Prestonsburg, (at Myrtle Beach, SC), 4, Cal Ripken Experience

Letcher County Central, 5, Pike County Central (at Lawrence County), 1

Lawrence County, 9, Belfry, (at Various Sites) 6

Barbourville, 14, Lynn Camp, 4, (5 innings)

Clay County, 19, Jackson County, 4 (5 innings)

Corbin, 13, Williamsburg, 0 (5 innings)

Johnson Central, 7, Martin County 0

Knox Central, 11, Pineville, 1 (5 innings)

Madison Southern, 12, North Laurel, 5

Middlesboro, 10, Harlan, 4

Morgan County, 10 , West Carter, 4

Paintsville, 4, Shelby Valley, 1

Pikeville, 26, Jenkins, 0 (3 innings)

Pulaski County, 5, Casey County, 1

Somerset 7, Rockcastle County, 3

Southwestern, 3, McCreary Central, 2

Whitley County, 16 at South Laurel, 0, (3 innings)

SOFTBALL:

Barbourville, 10, Williamsburg, (at Various Sites), 7, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Lynn Camp, 3, Jackson County, (at Various Sites), 1, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Pineville, 5, Middlesboro, 3, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Hazard, 16, Leslie County, 1, 14th Region All “A” Classic, (4 innings)

Lee County, 14, Knott County Central, (at Various Sites), 3, 14th Region All “A” Classic, (6 innings)

Wolfe County, 17, Owsley County, (at Various Sites), 0, 14th Region All “A” Classic

Archbishop Hoban (Akron), OH, 5, Perry County Central, (at Pigeon Forge, TN), 1, Cal Ripken Experience

Perry County Central, 8, North Royalton, OH, (at Pigeon Forge, TN), 7, Cal Ripken Experience

Belfry, 12, Magoffin County, (at Floyd Central), 0 (5 innings)

Pike County Central, 4, Lawrence County, 3, (9 innings)

Central (Norton), VA, 6, Letcher County Central, 5

Corbin, 17, Wayne County, 4, (5 innings)

East Carter, 9, Morgan County, 0

Floyd Central, 5, Betsy Layne, 1

Nicholas County, 4, Powell County, 3

North Laurel, 7, Whitley County, 1

Pikeville, 18, East Ridge, 0, (6 innings)

Rockcastle County, 7, Somerset, 6, (8 innings)

Shelby County, 27, Spencer County, 16, (5 innings)

South Laurel, 9, Harlan County, 1

