Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A former federal prison employee plead guilty Monday to charges of trying to cover up the assault of an inmate at a federal prison in Eastern Kentucky.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, 54-year-old Randy Nickell, who worked at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty, was supervising three other officers who assaulted the inmate on July 24, 2018.

Nickell pleaded guilty to three counts of obstruction of justice, while one of the officers involved, 36-year-old James Benish, pleaded guilty to one charge of deprivation of civil rights.

Court documents say Benish carried the restrained inmate, only known as M.M., into a shower and beat him. The beating was witnessed by other officers, including Nickell, who didn’t report the incident.

According to the newspaper, Nickell and Benish, along with two other officers who have already pleaded guilty, will be sentenced December 11. Benish could receive up to ten years in prison, while Nickell faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, 20 years per charge.

