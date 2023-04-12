Former federal prison employee pleads guilty to covering up inmate assault

By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A former federal prison employee plead guilty Monday to charges of trying to cover up the assault of an inmate at a federal prison in Eastern Kentucky.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, 54-year-old Randy Nickell, who worked at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty, was supervising three other officers who assaulted the inmate on July 24, 2018.

Nickell pleaded guilty to three counts of obstruction of justice, while one of the officers involved, 36-year-old James Benish, pleaded guilty to one charge of deprivation of civil rights.

Court documents say Benish carried the restrained inmate, only known as M.M., into a shower and beat him. The beating was witnessed by other officers, including Nickell, who didn’t report the incident.

According to the newspaper, Nickell and Benish, along with two other officers who have already pleaded guilty, will be sentenced December 11. Benish could receive up to ten years in prison, while Nickell faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, 20 years per charge.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Health professionals say one of the best things people can do is donate blood.
Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies
(Source: MGN)
Jackson Energy customers back online after substation outage
Republican candidate for gov. Kelly Craft weighs in on Louisville mass shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting