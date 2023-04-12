Congressman Rogers leads bipartisan panel at national summit focused on opioids

Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY)
Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY)(DC Bureau)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WYMT) - Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers led part of an annual conference focusing on the national opioid crisis.

Officials with Rogers’ office says in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted nearly 15,000 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border. They add, in the first three months of fiscal year 2023, they had already seized another 12,500 pounds.

Rogers was joined by Reps. David Trone, (D) Maryland; Buddy Carter, (R) Georgia; Matt Cartwright, (D) Pennsylvania; and Andrew Clyde, (R) Georgia, to discuss federal policy and legislation.

“I applaud our heroes at the border and our U.S. Coast Guard for being our first line of defense against drug trafficking,” said Rogers.

The congressman says he cosponsored the HALT Act to permanently classify fentanyl and closely-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substance Act.

More information about the 2023 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit can be found here.

