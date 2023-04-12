Chris Livingston declares for NBA Draft

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Wildcat is off to the NBA Draft.

Chris Livingston announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is declaring for this season’s NBA Draft.

Livingston started in 26 game for Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points per game. He is not listed as a draft pick by many experts. He joins Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves as NBA prospects.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

