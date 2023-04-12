Chris Livingston declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Wildcat is off to the NBA Draft.

Chris Livingston announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is declaring for this season’s NBA Draft.

Livingston started in 26 game for Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points per game. He is not listed as a draft pick by many experts. He joins Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves as NBA prospects.

