Changes slowly work in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been yet another gorgeous day throughout the mountains and while the dry weather continues for a little bit longer, we’ve got some changes working in by late week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This evening’s sunshine will quickly transition into a beautiful starry skyscape tonight as clear skies continue all throughout the region. We’re pleasantly cool again tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.

The changes start working in as we head into tomorrow. Now, it’s still going to be warm and dry, and even sunny for much of the day, but we’re laying the groundwork for showers to come. We’ll slightly increase the cloud cover during the day as we also see the first of several disturbances work closer to the region. Despite that, highs still look to end up near 80° as light southerly breezes join the party. Clouds continue to increase overnight as lows settle back into the middle 50s.

Into the Weekend

Unfortunately, our streak comes to an end as we head toward Friday, with the potential for showers returning as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs stay mild, in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll get a bit of a break during the day on Saturday as highs return to near 80°, but as we head into Saturday night and Sunday, that’s when we’ll see a big drop.

As the cold front pushes through late Saturday night and into Sunday, we’ll see more showers and storms roll through the region during the overnight hours. Our Sunday high will likely be at midnight as we watch cooler air seep into the region. Clouds hang on during the day as temperatures fall from that midnight high near 70° back into the middle and upper 50s. We should start to see some improvement as we head toward early next week with sunshine returning along with some cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.