Breathitt County non-profit in need of new building

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Hunger Alliance is needing a new location.

The non-profit has been temporarily working out of a church since opening in late 2020.

C.E.O. of the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance Patsy Clair said they have outgrown their current location.

“We need a space that is 10,000 square feet or more. The more space that we have, the more programs that we will be able to offer... we want to be here and we want to be ready to help,” she explained.

She said the increasing number of visitors is one of the main reasons why a bigger space is needed. Adding that their small parking lot is continuously full.

“We have expanded beyond the building, we really have,” she said.

She said at their weekly giveaways, they are seeing approximately 1,100 people.

Since inflation and floods from 2021 and 2022, she explained they have seen an increase in the amount of people they serve.

She said if you know of any locations or have any question, you can contact her on her Facebook page below.

