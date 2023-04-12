4 former correctional officers plead guilty in assault of restrained inmate

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four men who served as correctional officers at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex (EKCC) in West Liberty pleaded guilty in connection with the assault of a restrained inmate in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.

James D. Benish, 36, and Randy L. Nickell, 54, said in plea agreements that they witnessed two fellow EKCC correctional officers “assault a non-violent inmate who was lying face-down, wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, and isolated in a prison shower cell.” The incident happened July 24, 2018.

Jeffery T. Havens and Derek A. Mays, the other two correctional officers involved with the incident, also pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident, according to information from U.S. District Court in Ashland.

Benish and Nickell pleaded guilty to charges, including deprivation of an inmate’s civil rights and obstruction of justice.

The inmate’s name has not been released.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice release, “Nickell, who stood outside of the shower while the assault occurred, admitted that he falsified records by omitting the assault from his occurrence report, and that he later lied to the supervisor assigned to investigate the incident, as well as to a Kentucky State Police (KSP) detective.”

Havens pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights based on his assault of the inmate, and Mays pleaded guilty to four counts of obstruction of justice based on his efforts to cover up the same assault.

All of the men are set to be sentenced on Dec. 11. Benish faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge.

