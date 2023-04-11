LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in Downtown Louisville.

Greenberg confirmed on Tuesday that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be releasing bodycam footage from the incident in addition to 911 calls made to the shooting.

LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter purchased the rifle used in Monday’s shooting legally from a Louisville dealer on April 4.

Police later confirmed the weapon was an AR-15.

A search warrant was executed on the shooter’s home and items were recovered, but no details were given due to the ongoing investigation.

Greenberg also announced a vigil would be hosted on Wednesday at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

The Office of Safe and Family Neighborhoods is working to have grief counselors at 12 churches around the city Wednesday night for additional support.

This story will be updated.

