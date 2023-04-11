Jackson Energy customers back online after substation outage

McKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several thousand customers who are served by Jackson Energy were in the dark Tuesday afternoon and evening.

According to power company officials, several thousand customers lost power due to issues with an unknown number of substations in the region.

As of 7:45 p.m., all power has been restored to all customers in Jackson Energy’s seven county service area.

