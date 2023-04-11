Republican candidate for gov. Kelly Craft weighs in on Louisville mass shooting

(WAVE)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft for an upcoming episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition.

Craft and Hensley discussed numerous topics, including Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville.

She said she would not support stricter gun control measures, but said we need to focus more on mental health.

“We have to look at the mental health crisis in this state. We’ve had shutdowns from COVID, we shut this state down,” said Craft. “It has caused a huge mental health crisis going on right here in the state of Kentucky. We have got to look at ways to provide resources to individuals that are feeling the stress, that are feeling as if they are having a mental health issue. We need to take away that stigma.”

Craft also praised the quick law enforcement and medical response in the minutes after the mass shooting in Louisville.

You can catch the full interview on Issues & Answers Monday at 7 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Sunoco gas station in Evarts, KY
Evarts gas station shooting suspect arrested
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Jail bars (gfx)
Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Mother arrested, son facing more charges following investigation into jail drug smuggling case

Latest News

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
GURNEYS BEND
HDA MINIPAC
Final home in Perry Co. housing project goes to flood survivor
Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County