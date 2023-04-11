Republican candidate for gov. Kelly Craft weighs in on Louisville mass shooting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft for an upcoming episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition.

Craft and Hensley discussed numerous topics, including Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville.

She said she would not support stricter gun control measures, but said we need to focus more on mental health.

“We have to look at the mental health crisis in this state. We’ve had shutdowns from COVID, we shut this state down,” said Craft. “It has caused a huge mental health crisis going on right here in the state of Kentucky. We have got to look at ways to provide resources to individuals that are feeling the stress, that are feeling as if they are having a mental health issue. We need to take away that stigma.”

Craft also praised the quick law enforcement and medical response in the minutes after the mass shooting in Louisville.

