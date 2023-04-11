New housing development launched for flood survivors in Knott County

The community is coming together to help clean up flood damage.
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from several organizations, including the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, gathered Tuesday morning to give some flood survivors from one county a little hope.

Chesnut Ridge, a new community near the Knott County Sportsplex, will eventually bring 57 new homes to replace some of those lost back in July 2022.

Western Pocahontas Properties, Joe and Kelly Craft and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will work with the Housing Development Alliance and Samartian’s Purse on the project, which is expected to have the homes ready in the next 12 months.

The land will be located in the Chesnut Mountain subdivision.

The homes, which will be built by HDA, will be sold at their appraised value, with equity for them in the form of forgivable loans or grants if flood survivors use the home as the primary residence. Samaritan’s Purse will work with some of the hardest-hit families to make sure they will not have to pay a mortgage on those homes.

Last September, the Foundation, along with several others, launched the “Housing Can’t Wait” campaign with $1 million to build the first 16 homes in several flood-ravaged counties.

